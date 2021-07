SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls police are looking for two people who broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

The report came in around 1:30 Wednesday morning, on 12th Street near Ebenezer Avenue. Police say two people forced their way into the building.

They ended up stealing around $6,000 worth of cigarettes. Police are still working to get surveillance video.