Thousands of counterfeit pills seized by law enforcement in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has recently taken thousands of counterfeit pills off the streets.

The DCI says around 6,000 counterfeit M30 pills were seized by law enforcement in Rapid City.

Just last month the DEA issued a public safety warning about the increase in fake pills that potentially contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities say if you have information that could help combat the counterfeit drugs to call your local law enforcement, or the DCI’s drug tip Hotline.