SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A community-wide reading initiative has wrapped up. ‘Everybody Reads’ was a month-long project between the Sioux Falls School District and Siouxland Libraries that encouraged students and community members to pick up a book.

Leaves line the hallways of Laura Wilder Elementary School.

Every time a student finished a book during the month of March, a leaf was added to a tree built by staff.

5th grader Dallas Johnson is impressed with all the books his fellow students read.

“I saw branches everywhere and then over the weeks I got to see it grow and that was fun,” 5th grade, Dallas Johnson said.

“We went with building the trunk at the center of the school by the office where you come in and then we just kind of branched it out from there and it wraps around the entire school, goes around the hallways, upstairs, down the hallways up there,” library assistant, Abby Johnson said.

Throughout the month students read over 4,000 books.

“Our school total was 4,962 so you could see kids when they brought in the leaves, they were stoked, ‘we have 200 leaves today,’ and I think it just brought a lot of excitement for them to read and fill that out and see the tree expand throughout the school,” Abby Johnson said.

“I think ‘wow, I can’t believe we read that many books,'” 4th grade, Layla Sprenger said.

Not only growing trees through this initiative but also growing everybody’s interest in reading.

“I think it helps kids who don’t normally enjoy reading or like to sit down and read, I think it gives them that motivation to sit down and read as many books as they can,” Abby Johnson said.

As an entire community, over 382,000 books were read in March.