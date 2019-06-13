Local News

Thousands expected in DTSF Friday

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 05:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Thousands of people are expected in Downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. 

Good weather. A local business opening on Phillips Avenue. One of the Washington Pavilion's biggest shows - Les Mis - will have its third of five performances. 

And the Levitt at the Falls will have the first free concert of the season. 
With all this traffic downtown, you may be wondering where you will be able to park.

"With everything that's going on and the nicer weather, we're definitely expecting some bigger crowds," Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls said.

Even with the large crowds expected, there should be plenty of parking downtown.

"There's so many different options to parking downtown. From on-street parking, to roadside parking, to parking ramps, there's something for everybody," Swier said.

The first Levitt at the Falls concert is expected to draw big crowds Friday night.

Organizers say they've worked with the city to make sure there's enough parking for everyone.

"The city did a great parking study before they agreed to even build the Levitt. They've identified about 2,700 parking spaces for folks just within a two to three minute walk," Nancy Halverson with Levitt at the Falls said.

Organizers also have talked with several business in the area about using their parking spaces during shows.

"We have been working with Raven, LSS and Cherapa to get permission to use their lots after 5. So, we're really encouraging people to use those private lots and come on down and enjoy the concerts," Halverson said.

Click here for a map of all the parking options for Levitt at the Falls 

