SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day just around the corner many of us will be heading to church to celebrate the holiday.

Volunteers at Embrace Church have been working for months to plan this holiday weekend of services.

“We’ve been preparing since August, we had a brainstorming session with a group of staff and volunteers. And we’re just like, what could we do? Like what can we try this year?” said Lead Pastor Adam Weber.

Lead Pastor Adam Weber says they expect to see thousands of people attend throughout the day.

“This year, we have 16 different service times and spread over three different days really, with the hope of being able to have an open door for Christmas service for anybody who wants to worship this Christmas,” said Lead Pastor Adam Weber.

Executive Pastor Travis Kink attended the other campuses across Sioux Falls throughout the day. He says he’s proud of all the hard work from staff and volunteers.

“That just takes so much time and intentionality, to find volunteers to keep to care for the people and to plan for what’s going to be a good experience for people to come.” said Executive Pastor Travis Finke. “We’re just like truly, truly honored that people would come and that they would trust us with their experience on Christmas and that they would trust us to tell them about Jesus.”

Whether attendees came alone or with their families, both Kink and Weber says everyone is welcome to celebrate Christmas together.

Embrace Church will not be holding services on Christmas Day.