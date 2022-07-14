SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcycle organization is getting ready to give back once again.

Those Guys ABATE will hold its 14th annual poker run for the Children’s Home Society this Sunday. The goal is to raise at least $14,000.

Roughly $4,000 has already been raised through two previous events for the non-profit.

“They’re helping kids that without their help would have a very hard time in life,” Those Guys ABATE President Dave Brende said.

To take part in the run this Sunday, head to Cheap Shots near the Tea exit between 11:00 and 1:00 to sign up.