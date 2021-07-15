Those Guys ABATE holding annual Poker Run on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend you can help families in need just by riding your motorcycle.

Those Guys ABATE, is holding its annual Poker Run for the Children’s Home Society on Sunday.

You can sign up at Cheap Shots at the Tea Exit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before riding over to the Children’s Home Society.

“Over the years, other businesses have seen our passion to help the kids so they’ve started their own bike nights and fundraisers to help the Children’s Home Society,” Dave Brende, president of Those Guys ABATE said.

You don’t have to have a motorcycle to participate.