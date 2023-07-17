SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around 500 bikers took part in the 15th annual Those Guys A.B.A.T.E. Poker Run Sunday. All the funds raised went toward the Children’s Home Society in Sioux Falls, and participants even took some time to visit the children in the home during their ride.

A staggering amount of bikers gathered at Cheap Shots Sports Grill to show their support for the Children’s Home Society.

“Our motivation is to help the kids. It’s a great charity to give to. You can see where you’re money is going. It’s just enjoyable,” Those Guys A.B.A.T.E. president Dave Brende said.

The poker run embodies the difference a group with a common goal can make.

“I think it’s important because it not only highlights some of the work that Children’s Home Society does, but as you can see, it’s just a community of brothers and sisters, who, they may look rough and tough, but everybody really wants to do good,” Kenneth McFarland of Those Guys A.B.A.T.E. said.

This event also helps kids at the Children’s Home Society see that the community is looking out for them.

“We don’t usually get a lot of motorcycles out here at Children’s Home Society, so they’re rumbling and they’re visiting. It’s kind of fun for the kids to see the motorcycle riders come through, and they know that people care about them and want to help them,” Rick Weber of Children’s Home Society said.

Even after 15 years, Weber is still blown away by Those Guys A.B.A.T.E.’s generosity.

“We’re just so grateful to have them here. All the kids are out here, they’re enjoying some lemonade, and some ice water, and some cookies, and our guests are doing the same thing. This is just a great example of how people rally around our kids and our mission and just take time to help support our work,” Weber said.

Over the last 15 years, Those Guys A.B.A.T.E. has raised around $200,000 for the Children’s Home Society.