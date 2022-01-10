Thom endorses Chief Deputy Brian Mueller for Pennington County Sheriff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A candidate has entered the race for Pennington County Sheriff and already has high approval.

Current Sheriff, Kevin Thom will be retiring at the end of 2022. He endorsed Chief Deputy Brian Mueller at an event today.

“I’ve worked with Brian the last 11 years in the Sheriff’s Office. That gives you a lot of time to see someone’s abilities, how they can lead people, their compassion for our community and because of all that, he has my endorsement to run for Sheriff of Pennington County,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

Mueller has served for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for over two decades. He hopes to continue serving in the future.

“And community safety is my number one priority. I have been working hard to keep this community safe for my entire career, all 26 years. I am going to continue to do that as your next Sheriff and I am excited for this opportunity today,” Chief Deputy Mueller said.

Several members of the community came to the event today to speak on behalf of Mueller. Ryan Mechaley, a former state Highway Patrol officer, is also vying for the position. Voters will have their say on June 7th.