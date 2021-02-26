This year’s home trends at the Sioux Empire Home Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show kicks off today with more than 200 home-related exhibits, including everything from retro fridges to backyard projects.

After a lot of hard work setting up, the Sioux Empire Home Show is ready for visitors.

Christine Williams with Mahlander’s in Sioux Falls says interior design trends are something to keep an eye on.

“What we’re seeing a lot of this year is black. And a lot of gold to which gold has not been around a lot the last few years, but it’s definitely coming back,” Williams said.

It’s not just decor that’s taking the spotlight this year though, but eye grabbing kitchen appliances too.

“So this one is bebop blue and this one is called hot rod red. It also comes in black vinyl and it comes in white too,” Williams said.

These retro fridges just hit the sales floor last week, and Williams says they’ve already made some sales as the retro trend gains traction.

And with people spending more time at home due to the pandemic, outdoor projects and home improvements have boomed.

“Just out here, thinking about wanting to replace our garage doors. And then looking for a new fireplace for our basement,” Joe James said.

Joe James says more time at home has him ready to do some upgrades, and he’s not alone.

“Last year was really crazy with people being kind of stuck inside and at home. It really benefited us, people taking a look at their outside, taking a look at, even from the rock around their house to touching up their mulch, to huge projects outside,” Ray Landberg said.

Ray Landberg says Hardscapes Outlet supplies items for DIYers for smaller projects, and can refer local contractors to help customers with bigger projects.

And with a hot housing market, he says the upgrades can even add some value to your home.

“I think that we’re going to have people back out there again this year, trying to add value to their home and just making their- their home kind of paradise,” Landberg said.

Click here for event times.