BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — It wasn’t just fans and football players who attended the FCS National Championship game between SDSU and NDSU this past weekend.

“This will always be something to look back fondly on and something that I will truly never forget,” said Skyler Jackson, Sports Editor.

Skyler Jackson and Marshall Minihan were two of the many SDSU students at the game.

But they weren’t just there to watch. They were there as sports journalists with The Collegian.

“We had a lot to do, a lot of stories to work on and get done pretty quickly. But overall, I just couldn’t have asked for a better experience and a better person to have that experience with,” Jackson said.

“I’ve wanted to be a sports journalist since I was 10 years old. So being able to cover an event like this is just surreal,” Marshall Minihan, football beat reporter said.

The pair says the experience made them feel like professionals.

“I went around game day and talk to fans from both sides, and some workers at the stadium and just kind of got their perspective of what it’s like seeing SDSU and NDSU play for the national championship,” Minihan said.

Discussion and planning for this trip began as soon as the Jacks won their last playoff game.

“What is the most important things for them to start looking for? How are we going to get them down there? Like, how much money is this going to take for us? You know, based off of the Collegian budget?” said Rusche, co-editor-in-chief.

All of the stories, pictures and interviews captured are being featured in the newest Special Edition of the paper.

“We come back here, and we you know, edit them compile all of like, the important things that we’ve done. And then we, as our whole team, we work together to put the paper together for everyone to enjoy,” said Gracie Terrall, co-editor-in-chief.

In a post on Twitter, The Collegian says the special issue will be delayed a day due to a situation in the student union Tuesday evening.

When the special issue is released, you can find it here here.