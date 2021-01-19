This week you can donate clothes to benefit The Clothing Closet

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Having a closet full of clothes is something we may not think twice about. But that’s not necessarily the case for people struggling to make ends meet. That’s why a program in one KELOLAND community is helping to meet that need.

About two years ago, the United Way of Greater Yankton took over The Clothing Closet.

“The Clothing Closet exists to offer community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified and welcoming space,” program coordinator for United Way of Greater Yankton, Kiersten Hansen said.

During that time, The Clothing Closet has served more than 1,500 individuals in the Yankton community and distributed more than 25,000 items of clothing.

Stephanie Serck and Hilary Eidsness volunteer weekly organizing and restocking clothes.

“There’s a need for the community to have access to free clothing, I think we take for granted having our closet full of clothing and shoes, and not everyone has that,” volunteer, Stephanie Serck said.

To keep this space full, there is a clothing drive four times a year.

One of those is happening this week.

If you have clothing items you would like to donate, all you have to do is stop by The Clothing Closet between noon and 6 p.m. on either Wednesday or Thursday.

“Anything that you can wear in season, some nice, warm clothing that you can wear during these cold months and we kind of have an emphasis on the youth clothing, otherwise all sizes, all ages of clothing are welcome,” Hansen said.

A way to help meet the need while also making a difference.

“Having four kids myself I just know how good it feels to be able to dress them nicely, dress them warmly, so just knowing that we are able to serve a need in the community especially for the children just warms my heart and the adults as well,” volunteer, Hilary Eidsness said.

The Clothing Closet is located at 203 E. 3rd Street in Yankton. You can find more information about the clothing drive here.