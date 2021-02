SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been vaccinating people for COVID-19 since December, when they first got their Moderna vaccine allocations.

Michaela Seiber, the CEO of SD Urban Indian Health, says that since then, they've been able to vaccinate about 1,200 people. Seiber says that as an Urban Indian Organization contracted through Indian Health Services, they are also able to be a little more flexible with whom they vaccinate than the state is. And that goes beyond just Native peoples.