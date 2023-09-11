FREEMAN, S.D (KELO) — More than two decades after he was convicted of harassing nearly a dozen southeast South Dakota women, a Hurley man faces new allegations.

70-year-old Greg Farrar is charged with sexual contact and trespassing. Investigators are now asking other potential victims to come forward.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On August 14, court documents say Farrar knocked on a woman’s door in Freeman and asked if her house was for sale.

When she let him in the door, he allegedly began making sexual comments and groping and kissing her. She was able to push him outside and close the door.

A family member reported it to the police.

“The crime was revealed to us and then as we progress through our investigation became apparent to us that this was a deeper issue,” Freeman Chief of Police Jonathan Slevin said.

Gregory Maxwell Farrar

According to court documents, this is not the first time this has happened. Multiple women in different counties have reported harassment and stalking from Farrar for multiple years.

Court documents say Farrar is behind harassing phone calls at a Freeman bar and city hall.

One woman told police Farrar has been stalking her at work and following her home for years.

Another woman told investigators a strange man waved at her on Freeman’s main street, then showed up in the building where she lived.

That’s where court documents say he made inappropriate comments and made her uncomfortable.

Investigators also heard from a woman in Parker who said Farrar has harassed her for more than two decades, causing her to change jobs and move.

Right now, Farrar is only charged in the groping case. Police say the investigation isn’t over.

“We’re encouraging people that come to us and let us know. All it’s going to do is help strengthen the case against him. So if they’ve been victimized by him in the past, please let us know,” Slevin said.

Farrar is out of jail on bond, after spending one day in jail. He is scheduled to be back in court next Monday.