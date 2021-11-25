This Thanksgiving goes down in record books as one of the coldest in history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are feeling a colder Thankgiving this year compared to most. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the wide variety of weather we’ve experienced over the years on this holiday.

With temperatures holding in the 30s across much of eastern KELOLAND, this Thanksgiving is going down in the books below normal for many areas. However, we know we can experience a variety of weather this time of year.

The records show the warmest Thanksgiving in Sioux Falls was 67 degrees in 1914. That’s easy to believe since we just hit 68 on Tuesday. We enjoyed 60s in 2018 and 2011 as well.

It turns out 9 of the past 20 Thanksgivings have been in the 30s or colder in Sioux Falls. Once in a while, it can get really cold, like in 1985 when the high was just 3 degrees.

It can snow on Thanksgiving, but it only happens 36% of the time. The heaviest snow was 5″ recorded on November 21st, 1940.

It seems more years than not, we start experiencing more serious winter weather just after Thanksgiving. This year, we’ll be having a mild autumn for a few more days into next week.