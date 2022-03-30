LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Skiing season is coming to end at Terry Peak. Thousands of people were able to hit the slopes this year.

Skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of Terry Peak’s last week open for the season, like Amanda Carlson and her son Carter.

“He’s been having a good time, he’s a really good skier and we’ve gotten to know everyone up here so every time we come upon days like today where there’s a lot of powder and no one else can make it up the hill,” Amanda Carlson, skier, said.

Linda Derosier with the ski area says it has been another busy year, but also a challenging one.

Because of the lack of snow, Terry Peak was not able to open all of its slopes this year.

“The ones that we didn’t get open were the ones we don’t have the capability to make snow on. There were some natural runs open, but not a lot,” Linda Derosier, Marketing Director, said.

However, after getting 6 inches of snow overnight, the resort is ending off the week strong.

“With all the powder that we got we figured it’d be a good last day, we didn’t think they were going to make it to the last weekend, it was looking pretty bare,” Carlson said.

“We are happy with our season but it is always hard to see it end. It’s sad when you see the snow melting. Today is great with the 6 inches of fresh new snow that we did get but if you could ski all year round, it wouldn’t be as special,” Derosier said.

Snow or shine, staff at Terry Peak look forward to seeing everyone back next year.

Terry Peak has its annual Pond Skim event, where people come dressed in Western gear and race down the hill. That is this Saturday before the resort closes its doors on Sunday, April 3rd.