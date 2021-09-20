‘This is quite an honor’: Midwest Honor Flight takes off again after nearly two years away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After almost two years, Midwest Honor Flight flew again on Saturday. Prior to this trip, the previous Midwest Honor Flight was back on October 12, 2019.

“Just looking at this reflection pool, I didn’t realize it’s as long as it is,” Army veteran Obed Haugen of Irene, S.D. said. “Or this Lincoln Memorial, or Washington Memorial, the Air Force Memorial. You see pictures of them but that’s not the same as seeing them in person.”

Once on the ground, Midwest Honor Flight’s Lyon County Riverboat Foundation Mission 7 stopped by different memorials around Washington, D.C.

“For me, it’s been put off about three years, so I’m, finally made it, and I’m enjoying it very much,” Navy veteran William Drown of Marshall, Minn. said.

“I just absolutely love it, and I’ve been waiting for over a year, so very happy to be here,” Marine Corps veteran Orvall Hindman of Sioux City, Iowa said.

The Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, United States Air Force Memorial, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and the reflecting pool stretching out in front of it were all part of the day’s experience.

“This is quite an honor,” Navy veteran John Holmes of Turner County, S.D. said.

“I think it was all beautiful,” Army veteran Richard Martin of Sioux City said.

Dan Santella: What’s been your favorite part so far?

“Everything,” Army and Air Force veteran Marvin Dammann of Sioux Falls said.

Santella: What’s in your heart right now?

“I feel a lot of love, I feel a lot of love for all these veterans,” Army veteran Charlie Brown of Brandon, S.D. said. “World War II, Korean, Vietnam, it doesn’t make any difference, they’re all veterans of wars, they all went through really dangerous stuff, damaging stuff, stuff that’s going to stay with them the rest of their life, and I’m really thankful to be able to be amongst these people.”

Tuesday night at 6 on KELOLAND News will bring you thoughts from World War II veterans who were on the trip, and then on Wednesday night at 10 we will share the perspectives of Vietnam War veterans on the flight.