‘This is a heavy vote for me tonight’: TenHaken breaks city council tie as mask mandate extension fails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question of whether the City of Sioux Falls should extend its mask mandate brought out a lot of emotion and, at times, heated discussion during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

A mask mandate with no penalty for people who don’t comply was set to expire on Saturday. On Tuesday the city council considered an extension, also without a penalty, which would last until the South Dakota Department of Health announces that people in Phase 1 Group E can receive vaccinations.

“I have to turn to the experts that I respect: the experts from Sanford Health, the experts from Avera Health, and the experts from the city health department,” councilor Curt Soehl said. “And they’re telling us to extend the mask mandate until the highly-vulnerable people get inoculated.”

“Whatever precautions you think are best for you are fine, talk to your doctor, make the best decision for you,” councilor Greg Neitzert said. “But let other people make their own decisions, and let’s honor each other on this. I don’t understand how we can continue to split this community apart.”

The vote was four to four. Mayor Paul TenHaken would have to break the tie.

“This is a heavy vote for me tonight, I’m going to have a hard time sleeping tonight, but my vote is a no, so this item will fail five to four,” TenHaken said.

The city’s mask mandate will now expire on Saturday.