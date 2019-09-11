Third tornado confirmed in southern Sioux Falls

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A third tornado has been confirmed in Sioux Falls. 

The National Weather Service said a third EF-2 tornado touched down near Journey Elementary. It had wind speeds of 125 mph and significant straight line wind damage was reported downstream from the tornado. 

One home near this tornado had catastrophic destruction.

According to officials, the touchdown as at 11:24 p.m. and it lifted at 11:25 p.m. The path was .9 miles and the max width was 50 yards. 

Another tornado touched down near Avera Health at 11:24 p.m. and lifted at 11:25 p.m. The peak winds were estimated at 130 mph. The third EF-2 tornado was near Plaza 41 at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

