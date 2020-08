SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls will soon be home to a third Slim Chickens restaurant.

The restaurant will go up on the corner of East 10th Street and Omaha Avenue – not far from Popeyes, which is also known for its chicken.

An opening date for the new Slim Chickens has not been set. With the pandemic, we’re told the new location will put more of an emphasis on its drive-thru business.