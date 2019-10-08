Third presidential disaster declaration approved for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Donald Trump has approved South Dakota’s third request for a presidential disaster declaration.
Federal money from this one will cover damage caused by storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened from the end of June to mid-July.
Damage from those storms in six counties and two reservations comes in at an estimated $2.5 million.
FEMA officials are currently in South Dakota working on the first two federal disaster declarations and will continue to work on the third.
Areas to receive federal help include:
- Butte County
- Gregory County
- Kingsbury County
- Lawrence County
- Meade County
- Tripp County
- Cheyenne River Indian Reservation
- Lower Brule Indian Reservation