Third presidential disaster declaration approved for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Donald Trump has approved South Dakota’s third request for a presidential disaster declaration.

Federal money from this one will cover damage caused by storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened from the end of June to mid-July.

Damage from those storms in six counties and two reservations comes in at an estimated $2.5 million.

FEMA officials are currently in South Dakota working on the first two federal disaster declarations and will continue to work on the third.

Areas to receive federal help include:

  • Butte County
  • Gregory County
  • Kingsbury County
  • Lawrence County
  • Meade County
  • Tripp County
  • Cheyenne River Indian Reservation
  • Lower Brule Indian Reservation

