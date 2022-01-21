Third person headed to prison in 2020 death of Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A little more than a year after the crime, all three people involved in a Sioux Falls robbery turned homicide are headed to prison.

Josue Hernandez and Crystal Mousseau were both charged with 1st degree murder for the December 30, 2020 shooting death of 27-year-old Mitchell Houchins.

Susan Sanchez was charged with accessory to murder. Police say the three planned on robbing Houchins because he owed money from a drug deal.

Mousseau was in court this week. She was the final suspect to enter a plea in connection with Houchins’ death. Mousseau admitted to being a habitual offender and pleaded guilty to robbery. When you subtract the time she’s already spent in jail and the time the judge suspended, her sentence adds up to about 17 years in prison.

Josue Hernandez had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter. When you subtract time suspended, he received a 50 year sentence.

Susan Sanchez pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony and aggravated eluding. Her sentenced adds up to 5 years behind bars.