Third person dies following shooting in Scotland

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect faces charges in a deadly shooting in Scotland.

When the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on Tuesday evening, deputies found two victims who had been killed. Three other people were also shot; one of those people later died.

An investigation by Special Agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation found the shooting was likely the result of a “domestic-related altercation.”

Francis D. Lange, 42, now faces several charges including first-degree murder (3 counts), attempted murder (2 counts), and aggravated assault (5 counts).

Law enforcement says while the investigation is ongoing, there is no threat to the public or community.

