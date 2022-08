RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested.

Rapid City police say 20-yearold Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening.

Authorities are still searching for15-year-old Rochelle Janis, who they’re also calling a person of interest in connection to a shooting that happened on August 20 that left two adult males dead.