Third inmate from Mike Durfee Prison dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A third South Dakota inmate has died following the COVID-19 outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison. The South Dakota Department of Corrections reports nearly 800 inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus. Most have recovered.
On November 16, a second inmate was confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the first was confirmed on November 9.
The latest outbreak is at the Rapid City Community Work Center, where more than 200 inmates have active cases, along with six staff members.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Without a statewide mask requirement, cities, counties installing their own in 14 statesSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-six of the 50 states have mandates/restrictions requiring face coverings in public as Iowa joined the list on Monday, Nov. 16.
- Tea Area caps perfect season with 11A state championshipVERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area Titans were crowned 11A champions following a 35-16 win over Canton last Saturday. The Titans were able to climb to the top of their class, despite having to miss two games this season, due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents.
- Senators question Facebook, Twitter CEOs on election measuresA Senate panel is calling on the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.