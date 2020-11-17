Third inmate from Mike Durfee Prison dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A third South Dakota inmate has died following the COVID-19 outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison. The South Dakota Department of Corrections reports nearly 800 inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus. Most have recovered.

On November 16, a second inmate was confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the first was confirmed on November 9.

The latest outbreak is at the Rapid City Community Work Center, where more than 200 inmates have active cases, along with six staff members.