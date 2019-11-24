Third Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event draws awareness to homelessness

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — Today brought a walk for homelessness in Sioux Falls. The St. Francis House held the third annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event on Saturday.

Julie Becker, Executive Director of the St. Francis House, tells KELOLAND News that it’s about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.

“Today is the last day of the nationwide Hunger and Homeless Awareness week, so today, being the last day, we are going to walk a mile in the shoes of those that are hungry and homeless. So we start here, by the river where the memorial is for the homeless that have passed, and we will walk up to the St. Francis House, and have a wonderful lunch, and then these backpacks are filled with 15 pounds of items that we will share with community agencies that serve the hunger and the homeless,” Becker said.

She said that her backpack had thermals, a hat, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, explaining that people they help need these daily.