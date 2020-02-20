Third annual pink jersey auction supports Sanford Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – It was a night of giving back to the community for the USD women’s basketball team as they celebrated their annual pink jersey auction.

As the USD Women’s basketball team gears up for their pink game against North Dakota State University Thursday, they also set out to help the community through the Sanford Vermillion hospital.

“They’ve purchased our pink jerseys at the end of our seniors’ careers. We have a chance to auction them off and then give the money back. The money all goes back here locally to Sanford Vermillion,” head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

This is the third year the team is partnering with Sanford Vermillion to do this. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Dakota Hospital Foundation and assist in purchasing a 3D mammography machine.

“We’ll be one of the first hospitals, rural hospitals, in South Dakota to get 3D mammography once we get it. We’re very hopeful that that will be in 2021 is where we’re shooting to,” Tim Tracy, CEO of Sanford Vermillion said.

The event Wednesday night is also about reminding the women of their expectations both on and off the court.

Speakers at the event included a family who’s daughter had breast cancer and a nurse who spoke to the ladies about the importance of advocating for themselves when it comes to health needs.

“I think that maybe is something that isn’t always a strong suit for us and it’s so important as we go out into the world for these kinds of things. Your health is everything as you get older. So to learn that kind of lesson from these women who’ve gone through it is amazing,” senior player Ciara Duffy said.

Right now the bids for all four jerseys are sitting right around four hundred dollars.

The auction continues until 7:30 Thursday night, which is a half-hour after tip off for the USD versus NDSU game.