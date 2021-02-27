Third and final Legislative Coffee for 2021 took place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There are just nine legislative days left on the 2021 South Dakota legislative session’s schedule. Today, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted their third and final Legislative Coffee to allow constituents to ask their lawmakers questions.

Five legislators from Districts 11, 15 and 16 were at Southeast Technical College today to hear from voters.

Topics that continue to be a trend at the Legislative Coffees this year include marijuana, transgender rights, education and the budget. As lawmakers head back to Pierre next week, they’re going to be busy.

“Of course, this last week was Crossover Day on Thursday and that’s always a super busy day because all the House bills have to be out of the House, all the Senate bills have to be out of the Senate. So now for the next week, we’ve got to take up the Senate bills,” Rep. Mark Willadsen (R) Sioux Falls said.

“In Appropriations, we’re finally getting to the hard part of putting a budget together, so trying to get our motion sheet started and trying to figure out how to just meet my priorities. I really want three percent across the board for state employees, teachers, we need some more money for our CSP’s and other providers,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) Sioux Falls said.