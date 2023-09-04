SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be a warm Labor Day but Meteorologist Scot Mundt has something else on his mind. The cold and snow.

It’s Labor Day and while it still felt like summer today, my thoughts are starting to turn to my annual winter forecast.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Our latest heat wave is about to come to an end. With cooler temperatures on the way this week, it will feel more like fall and we all know what’s lurking after. With that in mind, I’ll looking more and more into what to expect for the coming snow season.

While the global weather patterns have been dominated by La Nina for the past three years, it’s time to switch to El Nino.

El Nino is a warming of the Pacific Ocean which has an impact on global weather patterns. This includes us in KELOLAND.

While El Nino is known for warm and dry weather during the snow season in KELOLAND, not all El Ninos are alike. Some El Nino years have given us well above average snowfall

And it’s my job to figure out what this year’s El Nino will bring KELOLAND.

So while it’s been hard to get persistent rain in eastern KELOLAND this summer, we know we’ll cool and see the rain change to snow. It’s just a matter of how much snow.

