‘Think positive always’: Madison man with disability starts his own paper shredding business

MADISON, S.D (KELO) — A 22-year-old man from Madison needed to solve an employment issue, and he came up with a way to do just that by starting his own business.

Jeffery Gulbranson is getting to work shredding documents as part of a new business he started this month. Gulbranson has cerebral palsy and septo-optic dysplasia with several different learning and cognitive disabilities.

He and his mom Renae Palmlund had been working with a job coach, but were unsuccessful, especially because of COVID-19. That’s when Gulbranson decided to start doing something he enjoyed.

“We kind of just kind of did pros and cons of this or that and brought up the fact that in middle school he did love doing the shredding as part of his individual education plan,” Palmlund said.

“I felt like since I did it before we might as well come up with the idea and do it again,” Gulbranson said.

Gulbranson’s job coach helped him start JR Shredding. The price is $0.35 per pound. Palmlund will pick-up documents in Madison for $3.00. If people don’t feel comfortable handing off their sensitive information, Gulbranson can go mobile and shred the documents from their location.

“It gets the community happy. It gets me happy now that I’ve got a job. I’m getting paid. I’m really happy I made something work through this pandemic,” Gulbranson said.

Jeffery starts by getting in his stander with a paper container. He then shreds all the paper a couple of pages at a time.

Customers will receive a certificate of destruction once complete and the shredded paper goes to a recycling service in Madison.

“I’m extremely proud. It’s helped his self-confidence. He feels a lot better being able to help out the community,” Palmlund said.

Gulbranson has a message for anyone who may be struggling.

“Just having a positive heart and for everybody that’s listening, you always think positive no matter what goes on in life. With your disability or not, just think positive always,” he said.

If you would like to reach out to JR Shredding, you can call or text them at 605-530-1466 or message them on Palmlund’s Facebook page.