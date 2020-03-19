1  of  2
Things you should know before going to the Minnehaha or Lincoln County courthouses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have to go the Minnehaha or Lincoln County courthouses anytime soon, there are some things you should know.  

If you fall under one of the following categories, you can’t go into the building.

“First, person who essentially have traveled or lived with someone who has traveled essentially out of the United States in the last 14 days. Also, persons who have been directed to self-quarantine and are under those orders to quarantine. The third group of people is those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or someone who has been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Presiding Judge Robin Houwman said.

Anyone who is symptomatic or under the age of 10 is also barred from entering.  Judge Houwam added jury trials over the next couple of weeks have been rescheduled.  Jurors in April should call ahead or check online to see if you need to report.

