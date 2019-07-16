Things are heating up for workers

If you’ve been outside today, you may have noticed it’s a scorcher. But staying indoors is not an option for everyone. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes talked with a few workers Monday about how they’re staying cool while on the job.

Brady Daly is normally in a long sleeve shirt, but today he dressed for the weather.

“I have quite a few homeowners that say, what are you doing out here, it’s way too hot for this, but you know, typically, bring your water and you’re pretty good,” Real Estate Agent, Brady Daly, said.

He also plans ahead for when he’s done working in the heat.

“Anytime I go park my car, I park it in the shade, not to mention, like I said, always having a water bottle nearby really helps,” Brady Daly said.

Other workers have different tactics to cool off. Especially those who work with asphalt that’s anywhere from 200-250 degrees.

“So the bottom of your feet actually get warm if you’re staying on top of the asphalt at all so by cooling them off, her feet actually cooled down a little bit,” Street Crew Supervisor, Dan Whipple, said.

The City of Sioux Falls also makes sure that a water cooler is with every team.

“They all have a vehicle nearby them too so if they get overheated or feel overheated they can go into the vehicle and cool off,” Dan Whipple said.

