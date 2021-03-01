Thieves targeting catalytic converters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help to solve recent thefts of catalytic converters.

Officers say they received six reports of catalytic converters that were stolen over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police say recently there have been 40 to 50 catalytic converter thefts in the city — and they are not confined to any one neighborhood or type of vehicle.

“I guess what makes them so valuable is, there’s some precious metals or semi-precious metals inside of it. So it’s a quick easy thing for people to do. They climb under the car, they know what they’re looking for. They have some type of saw and they cut off the catalytic converter and away they go,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens said there are no serial numbers or records to tie a catalytic converter to a vehicle. The public can help by reporting anyone they may see crawling under a vehicle.