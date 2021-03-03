Thieves can’t resist unlocked cars in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is hoping you’ll take a close look at this video to help solve a series of crimes in his neighborhood early Monday morning. He’s also a little frustrated because Sioux Falls police are too busy to look at it, at least so far.

“I love the neighborhood. It’s large lots and open space. It feels like you’re in the country although you’re in city limits,” said burglary victim Neil Anderson.

But Neil Anderson feels a little less safe in his neighborhood after a crime he caught on camera early Monday morning.

“Monday morning my neighbor came over to the house and said they wanted to take a look at my camera footage because his wallet had been taken out of his car, it was broken into. We went to look at the footage and while we were looking at it I noticed that they went through my truck as well,” said Anderson.

Anderson is the first to admit he made a mistake because he normally locks his truck. He lost some property that he’d like to get back, so he called police right away.

“I thought the camera would help law enforcement, but law enforcement is so busy that they can’t even get to you,” said Anderson.

Anderson has yet to hear from a detective. He believes the young thieves are driving a Jeep and that they’ll keep on stealing until they get caught.

“They were very brave. They locked my truck when they left and the horn went off and they slowly walked down the driveway and they went down there and went through those vehicles and those vehicles. They hit the whole neighborhood and they weren’t even concerned about getting caught.”

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls police department says incidents like these are a good reminder for all of us.

“There would be a tremendous decrease in crime if people would just simply lock their cars,” said officer Clemens.

Beyond that, Clemens says you should hide any valuables in you car or take them inside. Anderson is hoping more people will take the time to post videos like his and to look at them and call police with any information.

“We need to get people more involved. There could be 20, 30, 40 different reported crime from that one group,” said Anderson.

If you have information about this theft or any other thefts from cars, you can report it to Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire. You can anonymously report a crime tip at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007 Or download the Free App Called “P3 Tips”