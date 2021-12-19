‘They all know how proud we are of them’: Cheering on the Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It seems as though Cubby’s is the place to be in Brookings for a Jackrabbits game day, and win or lose, the fans came out in full to support their football team in the FCS semi-finals.

“There’s no place better to be than Cubby’s right now, you can see all the fans in the background and the atmosphere’s always good and it’s always a fun place to come watch the Jacks,” Rachel Anello, assistant athletic director of events and operations at SDSU, said.

“Who wouldn’t want to come out to the game? Great atmosphere, great game, awesome,” Mark Stolt, an SDSU fan, said.

Support for the team brought them together…

“I love them. They just got a nice offense and a good defense and yeah, good team,” Stolt said.

But the community of fans is something special too.

“You know, I’m not originally from here and so when I first moved here and saw, you know, the support of sports across the board,” Anello said. “You know, you got fans coming out to women’s basketball, men’s basketball, softball, I mean, all of the sports. As long as they’re Jackrabbits, they’re going to be there for them.”

No matter the final score, they’ll still be cheering.

“Exciting afternoon to be a bunch about Jackrabbits fans and be around them,” Stolt said. “Couldn’t ask for a better team.”

“I mean, no matter what happens, I think they all know how proud we are of them and they know when they come back to town we’re still going to love them and support them no matter what happens,” Anello said.