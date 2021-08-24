‘These kids are making a name for themselves’: Families cheering on Sioux Falls Little League team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls Little League team continues its run in the World Series tournament.

The team is just three wins away from capturing the title.

The tournament is being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Chris Fox’s hotel room in Pennsylvania is home for right now as he and his wife follow their son Brayson and his teammates in the Little League Baseball World Series tournament.

“We couldn’t be more happy for him and this team. Every single kid on this team is out for each other so they support each other and when they take that field to play the game you can see the energy and excitement in them,” Brayson Fox’s dad Chris Fox said.

Families will be back in the stands Wednesday as Sioux Falls takes on California.

“It’s crazy exciting. It’s so overwhelming. It’s a really fun team to watch. It’s a great group of kids and a great group of parents to be around. We didn’t know how big it was going to get early on. We knew we had a good team, but things just continued to roll and roll,” Opland Sonnichsen’s dad Joel Sonnichsen said.

A proud cheering section is watching from home, too.

Families are thankful for all the support.

“We get lots of people calling or emailing or texting or Snapchat, all the social media. All the social media is really delightful to have that back home with everybody,” Alex McKinney’s dad Rick McKinney said.

“The support we’re getting not only from fans and friends, but really throughout all over. These kids are making a name for themselves, so to have the support from the Sioux Falls community, the state of South Dakota, even the Midwest region is just amazing,” Fox said.

Sioux Falls plays Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. CT.