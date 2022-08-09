ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public.

A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility.

The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back in the late 80s to more than 170 now, with 95 of which working in Elk Point.

Thermo Bond manufactures pre-fabricated buildings for different industries. Of the industries they serve is communications and they work with some of the major companies in that business.

“We work with a lot of really big names that you would recognize,” said CEO Todd Schuver. “We work with Google, we work with Facebook, we work with Lumen. You know the big names are the ones that are doing this development and they’re the ones that re building the next generation of connectivity for the internet.”

Schuver also said that with the bigger facility now they will be looking to add 35 to 30 more employees in the future.