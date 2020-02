Theresa Stehly announced on Thursday she will be seeking a second term as City Councilor for the At-Large seat in the April 14, 2020 election.

“I will be running a positive, grassroots campaign, continuing my emphasis on

citizen advocacy and focusing on the issues,” Stehly said.

Stehly added, “I look forward to serving again, working with my fellow councilors and the mayor to continue making Sioux Falls a rewarding and affordable place to live.”