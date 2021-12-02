LISTEN LIVE: Theresa Bentaas to be sentenced for manslaughter Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced for first degree manslaughter in a 40-year-old cold case Thursday.

Theresa Bentaas admitted that she gave birth to a baby boy in her apartment in 1981 and abandoned the baby in a ditch on the outskirts of the city.

Bentaas made a plea deal with prosecutors and will be sentenced Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the audio from the Minnehaha County Courthouse. You can find the player in this story at 9 a.m.

