SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 1981 death of her newborn son has been released on parole after serving less than three months.

Theresa Bentaas was granted parole on March 17, but was not immediately released. In a notice Monday, corrections officials said Bentaas was freed.

The case of the infant’s death remained unsolved until 2019 when advances in DNA technology led investigators to Bentaas. She entered an Alford plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge last October.