“There’s no sign of us slowing down,” mayor says about city of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From what he calls the “crown jewel of downtown,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shared a vision for the future of the city.

“The state of our city is strong,” TenHaken said during his annual State of the City address from the State Theatre. He added shortly after that now “truly is an exciting time to be a resident in Sioux Falls.”

Calling traffic cones “the official flower” of Sioux Falls, TenHaken highlighted recent updates to the 8th Street bridge in downtown along with the overpass at 26th Street, east of I-229.

He shared an updated name for the 6th Street Bridge, which will be called “Unity Bridge.”

That theme carried over as he spoke about the workforce, saying he will seek to make the city welcoming for everyone.

TenHaken highlights the upcoming work of The Link, which is set to open in around a month. The triage center will offer three levels of care depending on the needs of the clients that come in.

While thanking outgoing Police Chief Matt Burns, TenHaken said, “We will continue our strong community policing efforts.”

“We also need to reduce youth violence in our community,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken wants to see community members connect with young people through mentorship and Sioux 52 initiative. He also announced plans for a new “Mayor’s Youth Council.”