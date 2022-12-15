SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND.
Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell.
Now, the snow has arrived.
Winter Weather Resources
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Belle Karst didn’t waste much time breaking out the shovel after the snow started falling Thursday morning.
“I just remember my dad is always like, ‘You know, you need to get out there right away before people walk on it,’ so now that’s just engrained in me,” Shoveler Beller Karst said.
Allen Kjesbo also got to work Thursday morning.
KELOLAND News caught up with him shoveling a rental property before temperatures take a dive next week.
“Well, there’s cold weather coming and I’d prefer to do it when it’s closer to 30 than minus 20,” Shoveler Allen Kjesbo said.
Volk: What do you think of this week of weather we’ve been having?
Kjesbo: Last Thursday I was in love with it, 30 degrees, no wind, beautiful. Now I’m getting a little tired of it and there’s a lot of winter left.
KELOLAND News talked with Shan Acharya while he was walking outside.
He’s choosing to embrace parts of the season.
Volk: How do you stay in good spirits when you’re dealing with all this weather?
Acharya: I think Christmas music. I think Christmas music will do the deal and I think some hot cocoa too for sure.
Thursday afternoon, the Sioux Falls street manager told KELOLAND News plows would focus on emergency and secondary routes, schools, and hills throughout the night and into Friday.