SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell.

Now, the snow has arrived.

Belle Karst didn’t waste much time breaking out the shovel after the snow started falling Thursday morning.

“I just remember my dad is always like, ‘You know, you need to get out there right away before people walk on it,’ so now that’s just engrained in me,” Shoveler Beller Karst said.

Allen Kjesbo also got to work Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News caught up with him shoveling a rental property before temperatures take a dive next week.

“Well, there’s cold weather coming and I’d prefer to do it when it’s closer to 30 than minus 20,” Shoveler Allen Kjesbo said.

Volk: What do you think of this week of weather we’ve been having?

Kjesbo: Last Thursday I was in love with it, 30 degrees, no wind, beautiful. Now I’m getting a little tired of it and there’s a lot of winter left.

KELOLAND News talked with Shan Acharya while he was walking outside.

He’s choosing to embrace parts of the season.

Volk: How do you stay in good spirits when you’re dealing with all this weather?

Acharya: I think Christmas music. I think Christmas music will do the deal and I think some hot cocoa too for sure.

Thursday afternoon, the Sioux Falls street manager told KELOLAND News plows would focus on emergency and secondary routes, schools, and hills throughout the night and into Friday.