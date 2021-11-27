‘There’s a family that you’re affecting’: The importance of shopping locally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to shopping small and supporting the local community.

Downtown Sioux Falls was busy with shoppers checking out the local boutiques, jewelers and more.

“My favorite thing about Small Business Saturday is just knowing that the people shopping here are our community,” Kelly Grovijahn, co-owner of MK Threads Boutique, said. “They come from our towns and they are 100 percent here to see our success and to help us get to that point where we want to be with our business.”

“We love this day of the year, we get so many wonderful people into downtown and it supports all of these local businesses that are owned by real people in our communities and it just means the world to us,” Stephanie Wilde, owner of Say Anything Jewelery said.

Both Grovijahn and Wilde say it’s nice seeing customers in their stores.

“I would say that pretty much everyone is back in full-on let’s get out the door and shop mode,” Grovijahn said. “It was a little bit tough last year, I’m not going to lie, we were a little bit nervous about this year but it has surpassed what we have even hoped.”

And the support from the local community means everything to them.

“There’s a family that you’re affecting, there’s a team of people and so it’s just really important to shop with these small businesses when and where you can,” Wilde said. “Whether it’s online if you don’t feel comfortable going out or you live a little bit further away from them or if you can come down and enjoy the beautiful downtown area. It’s just amazing to be with one another and support these local businesses that support your community.”