There will only be 11 Democrats when lawmakers convene for the 2021 session

It may be the same old capitol building in Pierre, but there’s a whole new look in the legislature.

Tuesday was a big night for Republicans in South Dakota.

After all the votes were finally counted Republicans were celebrating big victories in both the Senate and House.

There are 70 House seats and 35 Senate seats.

This is how Republicans did.

They gained three House seats in the election pushing the numbers from 59 to 62.

Republicans also gained two Senate seats, moving those numbers from 30 to 32.

Republicans gained five seats overall.

When lawmakers return to Pierre, there will be just 11 Democrats. Eight will be in the House and three will be in the Senate.

In all 30 women will now serve in the state legislature, up from 25 from two years ago.

