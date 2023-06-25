DESMET, S.D (KELO) — Today marks the 20th anniversary of what’s now known as “Tornado Tuesday,” when 67 tornados shook South Dakota back in 2003, including an E-F4 tornado that destroyed the town of Manchester on the eastern side of the state.

Lynette Geyer remembers it like it was yesterday.

“The sky kind of got eerily green, gray, weird color. And it was just as still as can be. And I said, Oh, it looks like you know, the calm before the storm,” said Lynette Geyer.

As the tornado approached, Lynette and her husband Rex were planning to head to their basement, but extended family showed up to drive them away from the storm.

“We realized that we couldn’t go into our basement, it was just too small. And so we took off, he said, Let’s go we took off on the car and basically saved our lives,” Geyer said.

“It was so loud, though, because we didn’t know- I didn’t know if it was hail, we didn’t know what it was. We finally decided it was debris hitting our cars, as we were driving away. Because we didn’t know. We were just driving, hoping that we’re not going down the path of the tornado,” Geyer said.

The tornado destroyed their home.

“All of our stuff was leveled. Yeah, we didn’t- there was nothing standing. The fuel takes ended up in the– where we would have been in our basement,” Geyer said.

She was even on bed rest at the time because she was 8 months pregnant with twins.

“They were very quiet during it. But then afterward, it’s like ‘whoooo’ they were really wound up,” Geyer said.

Hayley and Heather were born the next month: a duo known then and now as the “Twister Twins.”

“People would always, people that we didn’t know just would come up to us. And they’d be like, Oh, my gosh, are you guys the twister twins? And we’d be like, yeah,” Hayley said.

Although they weren’t born yet, that day twenty years ago is a part of who they are.

“We just feel so connected to it, even though we weren’t really there at the time, but I we just hear about it so much. It’s like I can almost see it so vividly,” Hayley said.

“And especially with all the documentaries and interviews that we’ve seen, it’s like, we know what actually happened,” Heather said.

The Geyers built a new home not far from where the old one stood. They also donated to build a memorial nearby; Lynette says this is her and her husband’s way of keeping the spirit of Manchester alive.

“This is home. This is where his family came from,” Lynette said.

Manchester was destroyed, but thankfully no one lost their life because of the storm.