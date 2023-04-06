SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Project Car has been giving free rides to people in the Sioux Falls community for the past 42 years.

“I just love to drive, it fits right in my wheelhouse,” volunteer driver Rick Laughlin said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“On a weekly basis, we serve between 50 and 60 individuals providing around 300 to 400 rides a week,” said Christopher Montgomery, executive director of Project Car

The group uses five cars driven by 30 volunteers. But now the number of cars is down to four.

Project Car has dealt with multiple car vandalisms and most recently a car theft. Security footage shows a person breaking into a car and driving it away on the evening of April 1. The car was later found and returned a few days later, but police are still looking for the thief.

“We had to put a couple of new tires on it and needs to be re-decaled and cleaned and new license plates and everything. But we should have it back up and running by next week,” Montgomery said.

This is just the latest incident with their cars. Last month, Project Car had a catalytic converter stolen.

Laughlin has been a volunteer driver for the last few years. He says incidents like these make it harder to serve the community.

“It slows down our ability to to provide the rides or, you know, cuts down our resources, you know, just has an impact on the people that that we serve,” said Laughlin.

Project Car has enhanced security to try and prevent future problems