SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Starting Thursday night you can be transported to a world of Greek gods and monsters at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is presenting ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.’

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I just think everything about this show is super fun and it’s super tight. I don’t think anyone will ever be bored watching this show,” actor Isaac Bullis said.

‘The Lightning Thief’ follows the journey of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god as he comes to terms with his powers and destiny. Isaac Bullis will portray Percy’s best friend Grover in the musical.

“One thing I’m really looking forward to is the audience getting to see how close the cast is with each other,” Bullis said.

This is the second show of the 2023-24 season for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts.

“We serve students ages six to 18 and our mission is to provide opportunities for young people to excel in the performing arts,” Debbi Jones, DAPA Coordinator, said.

Jones says ‘The Lightning Thief’ is a full-scale Broadway musical, so these young thespians are getting experience that could carry them into acting careers.

“These kids, they could be on Broadway right now just with the way — the short rehearsals that I’ve heard and stepped in on, they’re just, they’re amazing. They’re so impressive and I’m so excited for them to share their work,” Jones said.

“It’s super fun. It is a super fun show and I think the biggest thing is you’re going to be wowed by it,” Bullis said.

The Lightning Thief starts 7 Thursday night, as well as Friday and Saturday night. You can also catch 2 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information click here. To donate to the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts through the Washington Pavilion, click here.