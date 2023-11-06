SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With today’s nice weather a lot of people were probably thinking golf. Soon there’ll be another place in Sioux Falls to play as crews recently broke ground on the city’s newest private golf club.

“We haven’t had a golf course built here in 23 years, we haven’t had a private golf club built here in over 60 years,” founder Travis Thie said.

But that’s about to change as crews are now busy moving dirt….

“We are going to try and get three maybe four holes in,” Thie said.

…..at Mapleton Golf Club before the snow flies.

When finished it’ll be an 18-hole private golf course nestled in the rolling terrain of northeast Sioux Falls.

“Most people probably wouldn’t even know this area exists if you live in Sioux Falls,” Thie said.

Travis Thie who is one of the founders of Mapleton says this will be the signature hole.

“What you’re going to see here is the 18th hole, your third shot will be an approach shot into our green, which is right behind us and behind the green you’ll see the American flag,” Thie said.

Thie says it’s hard enough to get tee times on one of the public golf courses in Sioux Falls let alone buying a membership at one of the private courses.

He says there’s a long waitlist to do that, so the city is ready for another private course.

“We knew with the number of people moving into the city we knew this was a good opportunity and to find this type of land and put it together, we think we really got a homerun,” Thie said.

Since 2010, Box Elder’s population has grown more than 38 percent. The community expects to double that in the next 10 years.