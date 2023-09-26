GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Three new electric school buses will arrive this week for the Garretson School District.

Adding the three e-buses is a significant step to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future as well as a substantial cost savings to the school district.

Advantages e-buses have over their diesel counterparts are:

E-buses don’t use fuel and have lower maintenance costs resulting in long-term savings for the district. The money saved can be re-allocated to other areas within the school district.

E-buses are much quieter and offer a comfortable ride for students.

E-buses have zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Children, whose lungs are still developing, will have reduced health risks.

The Federal Government’s Clean School Bus Program provided funding for the purchase and installation of the bus charging infrastructures. The program is providing $5 billion from 2022-2026 to replace existing fuel-fed school buses with e-buses.

Six South Dakota districts were awarded a total of $3.6 million for ten e-buses. The program awarded one e-bus each for Hansen, DeSmet, and Lower Brule Districts, two e-buses each for Viborg-Hurley and Sioux Valley Districts and three e-buses for the Garretson District.

The Garretson School District will accept the delivery of these three new e-buses at the Garretson Bus Garage on Friday, September 29th at 9:00 a.m.

Clean School Bus Program