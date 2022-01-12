The Western South Dakota Juvenile Detention Center is taking book donations for kids in the facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Book donations are piling up at the Juvenile Detention Center in Rapid City.

Scott Hultgren is a victims specialist for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Hultgren himself, loves reading and thought this would be a great opportunity to donate.

“I know that reading and education for those kids who have had some challenges in their lives is really important and adds to the education that goes on out there and hopefully reduces some of the re-victimism, some of the issues that they’ve had. I think it starts with reading and education. That’s why I think it’s important and that’s why I donated,” Hultgren said.

“A lot of our juveniles really enjoy reading. And we’ve had some juveniles indicate that it’s helped with their comprehension. It gives them something to do, sometimes they get bored. So it does give something for them to do in their rooms at night and holiday weekends,” Sgt. Lindblom said.

In just a couple of days, the book drive has brought in hundreds of books.

The Western South Dakota Juvenile Detention Center holds kids between the ages of 10 and 21.

Sgt. Tim Lindblom said every book will make a difference.

“We really push education here at the Juvenile Services Center so it does help with English and Comprehension. And just thinking about things in different ways. And seeing things in different people’s eyes. Sometimes it helps them grow as a person,” Sgt. Lindblom said.

You can drop off your donations at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rapid City. Books will be accepted up until January 31st.

The Juvenile Detention Center is only taking soft cover books. There is a special need for Spanish Language books as well.